Johnston County deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night.Around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Davis Mill Road between Highway 70 East and the Pine Level city limits.Deputies confirmed the bodies of a man and woman were found inside the home.The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.This is a developing story, check back for updates.