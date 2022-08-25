Old North State Food Hall set to become first of its kind in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the doors at the Old North State food Hall in Selma set to open, Johnston County is prepared to usher in a food concept that's been successfully in other areas.

"Everyday we're getting messages, 'What day are you opening? What cuisines are available?'" Nathan Lambdin said, Old North State Food Hall general manager.

A project three years in the making, the 10,000 square foot building complete with 10 restaurants is nearing completion. And it couldn't be better timing.

"A few years ago, there were 20 food halls. Next year there's expected to be 200 across the country. And it's just growing at exponential speeds," Lambdin said.

As many stand-alone restaurants throughout the Triangle struggle to stay afloat or shut their doors for good, food halls remain successful.

"The food concept works for small businesses because of shared costs. Number one you've got a lot of people coming to the same place. There's something for everyone. They're all sharing the common areas," Lambdin said.

A concept reshaping the restaurant business, but also a changing the landscape for Johnston County.

"Something that everybody from Clayton to Benson to Four Oaks can come enjoy these dining options. But also be an introduction to people on the interstate to North Carolina's southern hospitality," Lambdin said.

The doors open on Friday at 7 a.m. Click here for more details.