PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Progressive Church Road. When deputies arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

