Billy Graham's grandson, an evangelical pastor, hospitalized with COVID-19

Billy Graham's grandson, the famed evangelical Pastor Jonathan Lotz, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Anne Graham Lotz posted on Facebook that her son is in the ICU.

Polls find vaccine hesitancy in White Evangelical community

"Fifty years ago I could hold my son in my arms. Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus. He has been hospitalized with COVID and is in critical condition," she wrote.

Pastor Lotz's uncle, the Rev. Franklin Graham, came under fire from many Christian evangelicals when he told ABC's Terry Moran that "I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them."

Franklin Graham has since held his ground and continued to push for evangelical communities to get vaccinated.

According to the Pew Research Center, which conducted the latest study of intentions earlier this year to get the COVID-19 vaccine, 45 percent of white Evangelicals told Pew they will likely not get a vaccine.

ABC News contributed.
