Duke senior Jordan Goldwire enters name into portal as grad transfer

NEWS: Senior Jordan Goldwire will enter name in portal as a grad transfer. pic.twitter.com/bQcUM1Ys8l — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 27, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke senior Jordan Goldwire has entered his name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer, team officials said Saturday."I want to thank Coach K, the coaching staff and administration for helping me grow, mature and become a better player these last four years and giving me the opportunity to play for one of the greatest programs," Goldwire said in a written statement. "In talking with my family and the coaching staff, I have made the decision to enter my name in the portal as a grad transfer and take advantage of my fifth year. My time at Duke has been one of the best experiences of my life, and I want to thank the Duke Family, fans, Cameron Crazies and my teammates for making it so special."In a statement, Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke fans owe Goldwire a tremendous amount of respect for being a first-class player."Jordan always embraced his role, and his improvement over the course of his career is a testament to his mentality and competitive spirit," said Coach K.