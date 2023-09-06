Woman found dead in Jordan Lake identified as 34-year-old Apex resident

Investigators said that they believed the 34-year-old Apex woman's death was not an accident or self-inflicted.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman found dead in Jordan Lake this week has been identified, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Using fingerprint analysis, the woman was identified as Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat, 34, of the 700 block of Treviso Lane in Apex.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office pulled a female body out of the lake around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 near Farrington Point Boat Ramp.

Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat was identified as the woman whose body was pulled from Jordan Lake. Chatham County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said previously they believed the woman's death was not an accident or self-inflicted. As of Wednesday, the investigation into the circumstances of Hikmat's death was ongoing.

"Behind every case, there's a person who is somebody's loved one. We urge the public to remember that this victim is someone's family member, and we are committed to bringing closure to both the victim's loved ones and our community," Sheriff Mike Roberson said previously.

On Sunday, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said it had received several tips helping it advance the case. Furthermore, since this investigation began, the Sheriff's Office said it had been contacted by the families of several other missing women.

Anyone who knew Hikmat and has any information about her whereabouts, interactions, or any relevant details is asked to please contact the Chatham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 542-2911.

"We are very appreciative of the dedication and collaboration of the news media, family members, and fellow law enforcement agencies as we work to bring closure to this matter," Roberson said. "We're still relying on the community's assistance in providing Hadeel Hikmat's family with the answers they deserve in their loved one's passing."