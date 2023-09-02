A body was recovered at Jordan Lake on Tuesday afternoon, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said.

Forensic sketch of woman found dead in Jordan Lake released as investigators try to identify her

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman found dead in Jordan Lake this week still has not been identified, and now investigators are asking the public for help.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office pulled a female body out of the lake around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 near Farrington Point Boat Ramp.

Investigators believe the woman's death was not an accident or self-inflicted. However, they have not been able to identify the woman.

They said she may have had Hispanic, Latin American or Middle Eastern heritage. She stood 5-foot stall and weighed around 175 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a pearl necklace. Investigators also found an earring in the area and believe it may have belonged to the woman.

"Behind every case, there's a person who is somebody's loved one. We urge the public to remember that this victim is someone's family member, and we are committed to bringing closure to both the victim's loved ones and our community," Sheriff Mike Roberson said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the woman or advance the case in any way, is asked to call 919-542-2911.