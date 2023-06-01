Fayetteville student-athlete racks up $3 million in scholarship offers

Josh Jones a senior at Westover High School, had his pick of schools after totaling more than $3 million in scholarships. He'll be taking his academic and athletic talents to the Bull City in the fall.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Josh Jones a senior at Westover High School, isn't counting up the number of touchdown passes he threw as a quarterback or his high academic 4.1 GPA.

It's the more than $3 million offered in scholarships for school next year.

"In the end when all was counted up. I was shocked myself," Josh said.

Asked about his reaction, Josh replied, "Wow."

Duke, Princeton, Dartmouth, North Carolina A &T, Navy Air Force and Army are among the universities that offered him full rides.

"I wanted to try and get every scholarship I could," Josh said. "All my offers that I did get were academic and athletic."

But is he aware of how big of an accomplishment it is?

"I'm aware. But it's me having to stay humble and know the beginnings I come from," he said.

They say it starts at home, and it's true in this case.

Josh's dad is also his football coach and counselor.

"I was like OK, this is becoming a lot, and so when I sent it to her I was like, he got $3 million plus," said his father Redrick Jones, an assistant coach at Westover.

Josh certainly earned it by establishing school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns and yards per game.

But as coach and dad, Jones said this was no ordinary Hail Mary.

"The process of being a father, being a coach is always hard because there's always two hats you're wearing," Jones said. "But you got to keep everything in perspective."

Which meant early mornings and late nights.

"This is where we get lit," Josh said as he walked through the weight room. "Before the games."

Head coach Ernest King raved about the boy he has seen grow into a worthy quarterback.

"He's probably been our best leader," King said.

As Josh takes his last walk over to the field he thinks about how he hopes he influences the next class.

"Stay on the grind, keep your grades up, and know what you want in life," Josh said.

Next year he's trading in his Wolverine jersey to soar as an Eagle.

"Eagle Pride," he smiled. "Big NCCU."