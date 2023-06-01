For the second straight year, the City of Raleigh and ABC11 are teaming up to present the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks!

Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks to return to Dix Park for second straight year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the second straight year, the City of Raleigh and ABC11 are teaming up to present the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks!

The highly anticipated event is back at Dorothea Dix Park for 2023, and this year it will include even more family-friendly fun.

Expect a new food truck court and an enhanced kid zone. Both of which you can enjoy for an extra hour, as the event will open earlier this year.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Please bring your own blankets, chairs, coolers, strollers and wagons. Feel free to stake out your spot early and then enjoy the evening's festivities.

But don't fret if you can't make it out to the park in person, ABC11 will broadcast the entire show live starting at 9 p.m. and then make it available for re-watching shortly after the event ends.

Parking

There will not be any parking on the Dix Park campus on July 4.

Free event parking is available at Moore Square Parking Deck (223 S. Wilmington Street), Red Hat/City Center Parking Deck (429 S. Wilmington Street) and NC State's Centennial Campus.

Free shuttles will begin picking up people from Moore Square Park at 4:30 p.m. It will then drop riders off at Centennial Parkway/Blair Drive, which is a .2 mile (5 min) walk to the event.

Those shuttles will run until 10 p.m.

Prohibited items

Weapons

Alcohol

Smoking/Vaping

Drug use

Open flames/grilling

Personal fireworks

Drones

Off-leash dogs

Littering

For answers to frequently asked questions and other information about the event, visit the city's fireworks page here.