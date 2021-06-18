Watch the full Our America: Black Freedom special here.
All Red Everything: Juneteenth Food Traditions
LOS ANGELES -- Being from Houston, Texas, Elita Adjei learned to celebrate Juneteenth the way her grandparents and their parents before them had--with food and family. Join us as we dive into some of her favorite childhood recipes, why red food is a Juneteenth tradition, and different ways each and every one of us can respect and honor this important holiday.
Watch the full Our America: Black Freedom special here.
Watch the full Our America: Black Freedom special here.
Related topics:
los angelescookinglocalishjuneteenth
los angelescookinglocalishjuneteenth
JUNETEENTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News