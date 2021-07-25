Arts & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt hit the red carpet at Disneyland for 'Jungle Cruise' movie premiere

By George Pennacchio
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In the new "Jungle Cruise" film adaptation, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt bring the Disney attraction to life in a whole new adventure, taking us on a dangerous journey down the Amazon in search of a different kind of treasure.

Johnson is the skipper of the boat. Blunt plays a researcher with an Indiana Jones-like vibe.

"When I read the script, that's what leapt off the page," said Blunt. "It was so alive and silly and whimsical, and I loved it."

"That was the goal, by the way, from the beginning, is to create a movie based on this iconic Disney ride that families around the world love. That was through the point of view of the female hero, who was a female version of Indiana Jones," said Johnson.

Johnson's character makes you smile with his corny punchlines. He calls himself a great "pun slinger."

"They were able to sort of create an environment where one was able to improvise and throw jokes out jokes and really have fun with it," said Jack Whitehall.

"That set was the most loving, the most fun place I've worked with in a long time," said Veronica Falcon.

The premiere also brought out true blue Disney and Disneyland fans.

"I would come here as a kid," said John Stamos. "I'd walk through the gates...the rest of the world would just go away. It was so creative, so inspiring. I just love being here right now."

"First of all, I've never been to a movie premiere at Disneyland. Boom -- already winning!" said Tiffany Haddish. "Second, 'Jungle Cruise,' one of my favorites rides. Winning again!"

"Jungle Cruise" rides into the theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30th. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
