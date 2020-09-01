Community & Events

Raleigh's Juniper Level Botanic Garden will open weekends in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After hundreds visited during the summer, the Juniper Level Botanic Garden is planning to open the grounds again this fall.

The not-for-profit garden sits on 28 acres about 12 miles south of downtown on Sauls Road in Raleigh. It is known worldwide for its rare and exotic plants and trees, but it's only open to the pubic eight weekends a year. The next set of open houses is coming up on Sept. 18-20 and 25-27.

The JLBG was established in 1988 with a two-fold mission. The garden actively promotes and preserves botanic diversity. Visitors can take in the largest collection possible of growable winter/summer hardy ornamental plants from our region.

The plants are obtained through plant exploration, breeding and exchange or purchase from others.

The garden's philosophy includes making all plants widely available, especially those near extinction in their natural habitat.
