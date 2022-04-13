'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Jussie Smollett as he's booked into Cook County Jail

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett has released a new song in which the former "Empire" actor continues to maintain his innocence after his conviction for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.

Smollett released a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, which featured lyrics including, "It's like they hell bent on not solving the crime" and "You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim. Like it's something fun. Y'all better look at someone else. You got the wrong one."

The video in this story is from a previous report

Smollett said all of the profits from the song will go to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Secure The Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.

The former "Empire" actor was released from jail last month while appealing his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The decision to release Smollett while the case is being appealed came after a Cook County judge sentenced him to serve 150 days in jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojussie smollettjailhate crime investigationtrialcelebrity arrestsentencingcelebrity crimeentertainmentcook county jailactorhate crimemusicbody cameras
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Dozens of bullets fired into Cumberland County home
Armando Bacot will return to UNC for his senior season
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Man who stalked attorney Bakari Sellers arrested
'Is the shooter still with us?': Witness describes NYC subway attack
What we know about Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James
Show More
1 dead in early morning Fayetteville shooting
Victim in 43-year-old murder investigation in Pittsboro identified
Multiple shootings keep Durham police busy on a violent night
Polish, Baltic presidents head to Ukraine in show of support
Teen seriously injured in shooting outside Raleigh convenience store
More TOP STORIES News