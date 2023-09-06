'Small win': Jenesis Dockery's family relieved 12-year-old accused of killing her remains in custody

The family of Jenesis Dockery is still striving to get justice for the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed at a Cumberland County home in July.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of Jenesis Dockery is still striving to get justice for the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed at a Cumberland County home in July.

The Dockerys told ABC11 that a hearing Wednesday determined the 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting Jenesis will remain in custody with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Fon Dockery, Jenesis' father, tells ABC11 he stands behind that decision.

"That's a small win--again, not just for me but for the community," Dockery said.

That 12-year-old boy accused of shooting Jenesis has been in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice for almost a month. The boy is facing manslaughter charges.

Before going into the hearing Wednesday, Dockery expressed frustration over the family's experience in working with the sheriff's office in the case.

"What happened to her could have been prevented," Dockery said. "What I can do is advocate that these laws be changed and that these people sitting in these offices actually serve."

Dockery said he's calling on public officials to be more engaged and to treat the devastation being caused by gun violence with more urgency.

"We can't bring our daughter back. But there are other kids that need protection. There are other kids that are here. So is that how they're going to handle every situation?"

Dockery said the family is expecting another hearing for the 12-year-old on Sept. 19. That hearing is slated to determine whether the accused shooter will remain in the custody for the Department of Juvenile Justice for the long-term as this case progresses.