Manner of death 'undetermined' for 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery: Medical Examiner

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The autopsy report for 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery said her manner of death was "undetermined."

Dockery was shot and killed on July 25 while at her babysitter's home. Investigators said the babysitter's 12-year-old son was the one who got the gun and shot Dockery.

The 12-year-old is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, and he is facing manslaughter charges.

However, the medical examiner in the autopsy said the evidence makes it difficult to pin down a specific manner of death.

The autopsy report said the 12-year-old reportedly dropped the gun and it went off, shooting Dockery. However, law enforcement is not certain if that's what happened. The report goes on to say that there no evidence to prove the shooting was intentional.

What's not unclear is that Dockery was shot once in the head by a .25-caliber handgun. Her cause of death was that gunshot wound to the head.

SEE ALSO | Shooting deaths for children, teens increase 50% over two-year span, report finds

Earlier this month, Dockery's family held a press conference to call for justice for their baby girl.

"This has been a horrible nightmare; still doesn't feel real. It's hard to put into words how we're trying to navigate, three weeks later, for something to be done. We wore orange pins on the day we buried our daughter -- for gun violence awareness. Because as much as we want justice for out daughter, this is something no parent should ever have to do. We thank the community, and we ask that you continue to support and continue to reach out until the full hand of the law is exacted with justice for our Jenesis," Jenesis' father Fon Dockery said.