Driver in stolen car jumps curb, hits pedestrian on sidewalk in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver in stolen car crashes into pedestrian while trying to escape arrest, Durham County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. A Durham County deputy was on East Main Street when they saw a black sedan almost hit someone walking. As the deputy tried to pull the car over on Queen Street the sedan jumped the curb and ran into someone else walking down the sidewalk.

The driver and two passengers jumped and ran from the stolen sedan, according to the sheriff's office. A deputy was able to catch up to and take the driver of the car into custody. That driver's identity has not been released because they are a juvenile.

Juvenile petitions have been sought for the driver. Investigators said the driver was on pretrial monitoring for previous charges but had removed the electronic monitoring device.

A second responding deputy took one of the passengers into custody on Liberty Street. He was identified as Travion Malik Lassiter, 23, and investigators said he was previously wanted on warrants for robbery and assault. He was booked into the Durham County Detention Center.

The other passenger has not been located.

The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A deputy was also injured during the pursuit, but was treated and released.