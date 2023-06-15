LinkedIn deletes 14-year-old SpaceX engineer's account due to his age

Kairan Quazi, a recent Santa Clara University graduate heading to work at SpaceX, just got kicked off LinkedIn for one reason - for being only 14.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A recent Santa Clara University graduate heading to work for SpaceX just got kicked off LinkedIn for one reason - he's 14.

Kairan Quazi just graduated with a degree in computer science and engineering.

The job networking platform deleted his account because he didn't meet its minimum age criteria, which is 16.

Quazi took to Twitter to express his frustration, in which he talks about the "illogical, primitive nonsense" he faces constantly as a young professional.

VIDEO: This 14-year-old Bay Area teen is about to graduate from college, work for SpaceX

