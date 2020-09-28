Pets & Animals

Vote for your favorite bulky beast in the Fat Bear Week competition

Fall is here and so is the ever-popular fat bear week competition!

The annual wildlife competition was made famous by Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, and it is now in its sixth year.

As always, there is a matchup bracket putting the competitors head-to-head - so the bigger, the better. Fattening up as winter approaches is a matter of life and death for the bears: relying on stored fat for energy, they can lose up to a third of their body fat as they hibernate.



Last year's winner was 435 Holly, and she has already been mounted a fierce reelection campaign.

Voting for the bulky beasts opens Sept. 30 and the weightiest wooly winner will be crowned on Oct. 6.

You can cast your vote for the heaviest bear in the explore website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskawhat's trendingwild animalsbuzzworthynational park servicesocial mediabearanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clayton celebrates life of fireman who died from COVID-19
Kamala Harris campaigns at Shaw University
Chance meeting leads to thriving, tasty business for 2 Latina immigrants
Last day to apply for grant to help downtown Raleigh small business
LATEST: 8,000 more in NC presumed to be recovered from COVID-19
Durham's Dashi reopens with outdoor dining after 6-month closure
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen schools
Show More
Harnett, Johnston counties welcome students back to class
Woman claims Whataburger fired her for wearing BLM mask
UNC football schedules game with Western Carolina
Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 years, NY Times says
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
More TOP STORIES News