Wrong-way driver killed, 2 injured in Friday night 3-vehicle crash near Harrison Ave., NCSHP says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wrong-way driver was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Harrison Avenue on Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10:15 p.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a car was going the wrong way along I-40 when it crashed into another vehicle, forcing the second vehicle to hit a third vehicle. The crash closed all lanes near Exit 287 (North Harrison Avenue).


Ketrich Hines, 41, of Raleigh, was identified as the wrong-way driver in the crash.

All lanes reopened early Saturday morning.
