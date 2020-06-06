Share your heroes: Cumberland schools tech director is 'an inspiration' who made sure 50,000 students got electronic devices

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic is proving that technology in the hands of students is more important now than ever as more children transition to learning from home.Kevin Coleman is the Executive Director of Technology of Cumberland County schools."I'm lucky to say that Kevin Coleman isn't just a boss, he isn't just a leader, he's an inspiration to everyone throughout Cumberland County Schools," Cyntrea Cassidy, an Instructional Technology Technician with Cumberland County Schools, said.Under Coleman's leadership, devices were made available for all 50,000 students of Cumberland County Schools."Our goal has always been to provide the best that we can for the children of Cumberland County Schools. Mr. Coleman has led that charge," Gerald Williams, an Instructional Technology Tech said.