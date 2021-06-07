'You are loved, you are missed:' Parents plead for return of missing Harnett County teen

missing teenager

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a teen that has been missing since late May.

Authorities said Kiara Sharp, 16, was last seen on May 29 near her home on Lynn Street around 6 p.m.

Kiara's mother told ABC11 she may have a pink blanket that she carries with her.
Kiara was last seen wearing black shorts and a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger wind breaker jacket.

"Kiara, if you're listening, you are loved, you are missed and we just want you back safe and unharmed," said mother Dosia Sharp.

"If somebody's holding her against her will, let her go man, just let her go and come to her family, the people that love her," said father Frankie Capel.

If you have any information about her location, contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-9111.

UPDATE:
On Tuesday, June 8, Harnett County officials said Kiara was located safely and is back with her family.
