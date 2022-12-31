WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested

WTVD logo
Saturday, December 31, 2022 4:47AM
Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.

Police responded to reports about a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Millsview Court just before 9:30 p.m. The victim said a man stole her Mitsunishi Outlander with her four-month-old infant inside.

Officers say found the vehicle in the 1500 block of Capital Boulevard and the suspect was arrested.

According to police the four-month-old was not harmed and was reunited with his mother.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
RALEIGH KIDNAPPING
Watch Live
ON NOW