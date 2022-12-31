Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.

Police responded to reports about a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Millsview Court just before 9:30 p.m. The victim said a man stole her Mitsunishi Outlander with her four-month-old infant inside.

Officers say found the vehicle in the 1500 block of Capital Boulevard and the suspect was arrested.

According to police the four-month-old was not harmed and was reunited with his mother.