RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A kidnapping victim from Raleigh was found hours later in Durham, according to an alert sent to NC State students.
Raleigh Police Department said two people were targeted in a kidnapping off Gorman Street near South Campus around 10 p.m. Sunday. Neither of the targets were NC State students or even affiliated with the university.
Investigators said one of the kidnapping targets ran away successfully but the second target was forced into a white Chevrolet SUV. Durham Police Department later found that person unharmed.
Police said two men were responsible for the kidnapping, both wore black ski masks. One of them had a semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone with information about the kidnapping is asked to call RPD at 919-878-3561.
Raleigh kidnapping victim found safe in Durham
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News