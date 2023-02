Kids Exchange Consignment Sale begins in Raleigh

It's happening in the Jim Graham building at the State Fairgrounds.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale begins today in Raleigh.

The sale is free for active duty military families today.

You can also pay $20 to get ahead of the crowds.

The doors will be open to the public Friday through Sunday and everything on Sunday is half priced.

The event is free, but all shoppers must pre-register on the event's website.