Cary in the mix for possible new home of U.S. soccer

The U.S. Soccer Federation is looking for a new home and Cary could be in the mix.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation is looking for a new home and Cary could be in the mix.

The Wake County town is home to WakeMed Soccer Park where North Carolina FC and the North Carolina Courage play.

Cary Town Manager Sean Stegall said "they are thrilled to be a finalist" and added that Cary is "the ideal home for U.S. Soccer."

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Atlanta is also being considered.

Before any major moves, the national organization, which is currently headquartered in Chicago, will campaign to raise nearly $300 million to help build the new headquarters, training center and a diversity, equity inclusion and belonging innovation lab.

Neil Buethe, Chief Communications Officer for U.S. Soccer, told ABC11 that "we are in the beginning stages of considering a National Training Center, but we are not sharing any specifics on locations at this point."

Stegall said he thinks it could be weeks or months before the federation's decision is known.