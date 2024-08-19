Raleigh non-profit hosts back to school bookbag drive and free hair cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students across Wake County are getting ready as the start of the traditional school year approaches.

The non-profit "A's for Kids" held its 4th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive in Raleigh on Sunday.

Families received backpacks filled with school supplies for children in need, and to help kids start the school year off right.

"I do this for the kids because I grew up in a low-income neighborhood and I noticed the kids who were more prepared for school got a lot more attention," said A's for Kids founder Amy Quick. "So, I'd like to give back to the community for preparing other children for school."

The event also featured music, games, and free haircuts.