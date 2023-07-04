Kinston man behind bars after death of young child; 2 other children removed from home

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Kinston man is behind bars after an investigation into the death of a preschool-aged child, the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

Lenoir County EMS personnel were dispatched to a medical call just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Garland Avenue in Kinston.

Emergency workers attempted life-saving measures but the child died at the scene. Two additional preschool-aged children were taken from the home to UNC Lenoir Health Care for evaluation and treatment.

Investigators from the Lenoir County Department of Social Services also responded and began a parallel investigation.

Chason Walker, 28, of that same residence, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony negligent child abuse and/or neglect.

Walker was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond for those charges as well as for an outstanding arrest warrant for felony larceny.

The sheriff's office did not say whether Walker was related to the children.

The investigation is ongoing pending findings from the Office of the State Medical Examiner.