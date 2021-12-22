Wake County students create Christmas album

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County high school students recorded and produced a Christmas album just in time for the holidays.
Violet Worzella and Kiya Shahidi are putting their own twist on nine classic Christmas songs, with Worzella handling vocals and Shahidi producing the music.
Their album is called "A Festive Evening with Kiya and Violet." You can purchase the album on iTunes.
"This is the first time that I have actually done music on my own. I have been doing band programs for a long time. This is something that meant a lot to me because it was something we could make on our own and be so proud of that because we put that out there," Worzella said.
Worzella is a student at Wakefield High School, and Shahidi is a student at Panther Creek High School.
"I just wanted to put myself out there because I know I am talented and have been honing my craft for a very long time. I just wanted an album to put out there that I could call mine and yours," Shahidi said.
