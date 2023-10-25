8-year-old brings knife onto bus, threatens classmates: Police

An East Garner Elementary School student brought a knife onto the bus and threatened classmates with it.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 8-year-old threatened to stab classmates with a knife while on a bus headed to school Tuesday, according to Garner Police Department.

Investigators said the bus was headed to East Garner Elementary School, and the student did have a knife in their possession.

A note from Principal Carmen Graf to parents said that the student did threaten to harm other students but no students were ever injured.

"Please take this opportunity to remind your child that bringing any weapon on campus or on a school bus is a very serious offense and subject to disciplinary action," the principal said.

The 8-year-old was returned to their parents and will face disciplinary action.