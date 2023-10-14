Knightdale officials hold memorial 5k, dedicate bridge to officer killed in crash

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens paid tribute to a fallen officer Saturday in Knightdale.

The town held a memorial 5k at Knightdale Station Park to recognize Officer Ryan Hayworth's service to his community.

Hayworth was killed while investigating a crash when his cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Oct. 2021. Hayworth's trainee officer, Cody Hagler, was seriously injured in the crash.

The driver Dedric Privettewas indicted on a second-degree murder charge. He is in jail and being held without bond.

Saturday evening, Knightdale officials and the NCDOT will dedicate the bridge on Knightdale Boulevard over Interstate 540 as the 'Officer Ryan A. Hayworth Bridge'.