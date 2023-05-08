'We can talk about these issues': Community conversation over mental health touches Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Sunday, organizers put together a community conversation in Knightdale to address the topic of mental health. The discussion featured panelists and a moderator, as local residents met for food and tea at the Arts Conference Events Center.

"I think my focus is right now, just trying to get the community aware, and letting everyone know we can talk about these issues and not have the stigma," said Necolle Winstead, who runs "Neco's Niche", which put on the event. "Let's open the conversation up so people feel more welcome to be able to do that."

In the wake of Saturday's mass shooting outside Dallas, others in attendance said they thought the event could serve a preventative purpose, and help to stem mental health crises before they take place.

"Just noticing those early signs, having those conversations," said Crystalyn Roberts. "So definitely, starting early, having those conversations in a safe place like this is very important."

Organizers said they hoped to provide a judgement-free space where people could express their concerns and ask questions, while having an honest conversation. It's the second year the event took place in Knightdale.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week

