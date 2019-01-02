Knightdale police search for man who allegedly pulled gun on Walmart employees

Knightdale police are searching for the man accused of stealing a big screen TV from Walmart and pointing a gun at two employees who confronted him.Authorities said around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man between the ages of 45-60 years old attempted to push a big screen TV out of the garden center entrance at the Walmart located at 7106 Knightdale Blvd.When he was leaving the store, police said he was confronted by two employees who attempted to verify the purchase. The man then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the employees, made threatening remarks, and left the store.The two employees were unharmed.The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Knightdale Boulevard, in a teal Honda CRV. He is described as having a grey goatee, glasses, and wearing a hat and heavy coat.If you have information that will aid in the investigation, please call 919-217-2261.