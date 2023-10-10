Koka Booth, former Cary Mayor, has died

Flags will be flown at half-staff for 12 days to remember the years Koka Both served.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Koka Booth, the former mayor of Cary, has passed away according to town officials.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht Jr. released a statement on Booth's passing saying in part:

"On behalf of the entire Cary Town Council and staff along with the 184,000 citizens who call Cary home, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Mayor Booth's family and thank them for sharing so much of him with us," he said.

Booth was mayor from 1987-1999 and later had the amphitheatre named after him as the area grew.

Flags will be flown at half staff around Cary for 12 days to honor the 12 years he was mayor.