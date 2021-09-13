Food & Drink

Specialty apple cider doughnuts available for limited time at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme celebrates fall early with special flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme has three new doughnut flavors available this week.

As summer continues to slip away and fall creeps nearer, Krispy Kreme is getting into the fall spirit with a trio of specialty doughnuts rotating each week.

Last week, Pumpkin Spice was front and center. This week, Apple Cider is the flavor of choice.

Select Krispy Kreme locations will have the following special flavors available from September 13-19: Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme, and an Apple Cider Cake.

Next week, get ready for Maple Glaze flavored specialties.
