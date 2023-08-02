WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Krispy Kreme offers free donuts to customers with losing Mega Millions lottery ticket

WTVD logo
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 3:24PM
Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts for losing Mega Millions tickets
EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme is offering one free glazed donut to customers with a losing lottery ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

Krispy Kreme is offering one free glazed donut to customers disappointed that they did not win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Just bring in your Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night's drawing and claim your treat.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.25 billion after no winner Tuesday

The offer is good Wednesday only while supplies last. It is also limited to one free donut per person.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.25 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61, and Mega Ball: 12.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW