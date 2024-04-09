Living kidney donor, Chief of Staff for NC Governor's office hopes to inspire others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kristi Jones is speaking out for the first time what it's like to be a living donor.

"I see it as someone needed something and I gave it to them," Jones said.

The Chief of Staff for Governor Roy Cooper looked back at the moment 13 years ago, when her journey towards becoming a living kidney donor began with a chance encounter at a Super Bowl party.

"A young lady was there was saying that she was on the list to receive a kidney, and I said, I'll try to be a match with you," Jones said. "We went through the process and unfortunately, I didn't match with her."

However, Jones' unwavering commitment led to a match on September 6, 2011, when she gave her kidney to a total stranger.

"I just felt like it was two people saying thank you to each other," Jones said. "I think that this was my purpose in life, and I think that the receiver need it."

Jones said she's sharing her story in the hopes that others are encouraged to be a living donor as more than 3,000 North Carolinians need a lifesaving transplant, according to HonorBridge.

"She is a giving person. She knows the great need for organ donation, not only in North Carolina, but across the country," Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday.

The procedure was simple, according to Jones, who had a laparoscopic kidney removal facilitated by UNC.

"Probably was in the hospital, maybe a day," Jones said. "I was up that day, felt good and walked around and was back to my normal life and never looked back ... I hope others will realize it's that simple."

If people are interested in registering as organ donors, click HERE.