awning collapse

At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse at La Bonita Supermarket

'It was weird because there was no noise, like, I don't know, out of the blue,' one La Bonita Supermarket Las Vegas employee said
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse

LAS VEGAS -- Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket collapsed in Las Vegas Friday morning.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed just before 6:20 a.m., KVVU reported.

Officials said 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

RELATED: Condo Safety: What owners, buyers need to know in wake of FL building collapse

"I see pieces of the ceiling fall, and I turned around and go into the little thing into the street, and I see the whole thing just come down," La Bonita supervisor Adolfo Navarret. "It was weird because there was no noise, like, I don't know, out of the blue, it just happened."

Others were trapped inside, but eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County's fire chief said the awning fell due to a structural problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadacollapseawning collapseu.s. & worldlas vegas
AWNING COLLAPSE
Official: 25 hurt in concrete awning collapse at school
Awning collapse injures students
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News