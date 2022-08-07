WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

JetBlue plane clips wingtip of Southwest jet at LaGuardia airport: FAA

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
32 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A jet sustained damage to a wingtip after another plane bumped into it at LaGuardia Airport Sunday morning, according to the FAA.

NEW YORK, NY -- A jet sustained damage to a wingtip after another plane bumped into it at LaGuardia Airport Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say a JetBlue plane clipped the right wingtip of a Southwest jet while pushing back from a gate around 9:40 a.m.

There were only passengers on the JetBlue flight and no injuries, the agency said.

Southwest said that its aircraft that was involved is now out of service to "make necessary repairs."

JetBlue did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.