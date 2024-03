Lake Michie in northern Durham County is open for recreational boating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham is opening its popular Lake Michie for the recreational boating season on Friday.

From March 8 through Nov. 11, Lake Michie will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday. The lake is located in northern Durham County.

The city is delaying the opening of Little River.

The facility located at the intersection of Orange Factory and Blalock Road needs to be repaired to ensure visitor safety.

Little River will open once repairs are completed.