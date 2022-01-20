Third arrest made in Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Third arrest made in Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third arrest has been made in the Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint mall.

Durham Police said Wednesday that Lamonttae Taylor, 20, of Durham has been arrested in connection with this case. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Taylor was also charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was taken into custody.

He also had an outstanding warrant from Nov. 18 charging him with resisting a public officer.

He has been released from the Durham County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Two other men were previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamvirginiancarrestcrimedurham policemallrobberygang activitygun violenceshootingjuvenile crimearmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected again this week
NC legislature votes to further delay primaries until June 7
Daniel Turcios shot 5 times after crash on I-440, RPD reports
'He was special': Durham friends remember Andre Leon Talley
'We can't get any more': Store struggles to restock shelves
Victim in fatal I-85 crash was just 3 months old
19-year-old charged in wreck that left 2 Marines dead
Show More
Earnhardt Jr. to be inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
Raleigh man feels lucky to be alive after bullet found above his bed
2-year-old accidentally shot himself in Harnett County
Biden, 1 year in, says nation weary from COVID but in a better place
LATEST: NC COVID-19 metrics continue to set record highs
More TOP STORIES News