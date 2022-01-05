2 charged in Black Friday shooting at Durham's Streets at Southpoint

EMBED <>More Videos

2 charged in Black Friday shooting at Durham's Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police announced new updates on Wednesday in the Black Friday shooting at the Streets at Southpoint mall.

A man who was facing charges in connection to the Black Friday shooting at the shopping center has turned himself in.

Police said previously that Jaquaay Walton, 31, of Virginia, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Walton recently turned himself in and was released on a $1,500 bond.

A second man, Romeo Pride, 26, of Durham was arrested after being released from the hospital. Pride had been shot and seriously wounded during the No. 26 incident.

He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed gun.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed, police said.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamvirginiancarrestcrimedurham policemallrobberygang activitygun violenceshootingjuvenile crimearmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sanford woman killed, AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl
Hospitals face staffing shortages amid COVID-19 surge
LATEST: Don't call Omicron 'less severe,' Fauci says
Woman shot and killed by Durham deputy identified
Wake County parents wrestle with keeping children out of school
Fayetteville's new diversity director hopes to bring people together
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
Show More
Vehicle seen driving away from Christmas homicide scene
Governor pardons Homer Plessy, of 'separate but equal' ruling
Who placed the pipe bombs the night before the Capitol attack?
FBI dive team joins search for 3-year-old Texas girl
Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112
More TOP STORIES News