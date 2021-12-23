Durham Police file charges, seek suspects in 3 Southpoint shooting, robbery incidents

DEC. 19 SHOOTING INCIDENT

Police are trying to identify the man shown in this photo in connection with a Dec. 19 shooting incident at Southpoint. He may have been driving a white Jeep. Durham Police Department

DEC. 8 ROBBERY

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police announced updates on Thursday in three recent violent incidents at the Streets at Southpoint mall.A man is facing charges in connection toat the shopping center. Police said Jaquaay Walton, 31, of Virginia, is charged with carrying a concealed gun -- but has not yet been arrested.More charges are anticipated against other people.That shooting left three people hurt and sent shoppers running on the busiest shopping day of the year. The mall closed early, causing a loss of revenue for scores of businesses.The shooting initially thought to be between two groups,Investigators said this does not appear to have been gang-related and does not appear to be a random incident.Two bystanders, a 10-year-old girl who was shot and a 58-year-old man who had been shot were treated at hospitals and released later that day. A 26-year-old man who was also shot remains hospitalized. He is a suspect in the robbery incident.Officers recovered two firearms from the scene.Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Investigator Justice at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.Meanwhile, Durham Police are trying to find a man in connection tand are working to identify a second suspect.Police are looking for Isaiah Hargro-Burnette, 20, of Greensboro. He has been charged with going armed to the terror of the public and felony carrying a concealed gun.Police are also trying to identify another man seen in a surveillance image. Police said he may have been driving a white Jeep.There were reports of shots fired in the parking lot on Dec. 19.No victim was found.Anyone with information on Hargro-Burnette's whereabouts or information on the man in the photo is asked to call Investigator Bernock at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.DPD announced that three people have been charged in connection to aon Dec. 8.Elijah Sauls, 20, of Durham has been charged with carrying a concealed gun in relation to this incident. Messiah Whitted, 19, of Durham and a juvenile have been charged with disorderly conduct by fighting.Other people involved in this incident have been identified and further charges are possible, police said.The robbery happened shortly after 6 p.m. when a group of young people approached three people in the food court and a physical confrontation ensued.One person had his wallet and handgun stolen. An adult male who was part of the group of three was assaulted before the juveniles fled the mall in different vehicles, described only as a black sedan, a grey sedan, and a grey SUV. No shots were fired.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator N. Byrd at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.