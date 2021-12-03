DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police now say an attempted robbery caused the shooting that happened at the Streets at Southpoint on Black Friday.
Durham Police Department had previously only said two groups were involved in the incident and that it was not gang-related.
On Dec. 3, officers revealed that a man was selling jewelry outside a store on the second floor of the mall when at least two other men approached him.
Those two men tried to rob the man selling jewelry and that's when both the robbers and the jewelry seller pulled out guns and opened fire.
"Very sad that it was over a $100 piece but doesn't surprise me," said Jennie Lugten, of Durham.
Three people were shot and three others were injured in the aftermath of the shooting.
A 10-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man, neither of whom were involved in the robbery, were shot. One of the robbers, a 26-year-old man, was the third person shot in the incident. He remains in the hospital.
Durham Police Department has not filed any charges or identified any of the suspects involved by name.
They are looking for a man seen on surveillance video who was involved in the robbery.
On Friday, a shopper told ABC11 that he was not shocked to hear about the incident.
"Not really considering the changing demographics and dynamics of the area," said Oscar Willburn, of Durham. "I think you're going to see a lot of crime in different areas you haven't seen before."
Police are increasing security at the mall and also at nearby shopping centers. On Friday, officers were stationed outside of some stores.
Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Investigator Justice at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Attempted robbery caused Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint: Police
TOP STORIES
Show More