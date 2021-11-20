1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap

LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- A U.S. Air Force pilot was killed after a runway mishap involving two training aircraft at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, a base official told ABC News. Two other Air Force pilots were injured and are being treated in hospitals -- one of them in critical condition, the official said.The names of the pilots are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notifications, which is standard military practice for such tragedies. The cause of the mishap is currently under investigation.The incident happened at about 11 a.m. ET according to a statement from the 47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs office.The base issued a statement on the incident:"Losing teammates is unbelievably painful and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences," said Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. "Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families."