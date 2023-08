Thousands of people are expected to come out for the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cary -- This weekend the annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival returns to downtown Cary.

The festival takes place at the Cary Town Hall Campus.

The event features more than 250 artists from 16 states as well as a beer garden and activities for kids

More information here.