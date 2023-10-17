Lee County High School closes stadium seating after cracks found in concrete supports

During a routine annual inspection, several cracks were discovered in the concrete supports underneath the bleachers.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Safety concerns have led Lee County High School officials to close stadium seating at the school's football stadium.

As a result, the stadium seating on both sides of the field has been closed while school leaders consult with a structural engineer.

During a flyover by Chopper 11 on Tuesday, no barriers were seen around the bleachers to keep people away from them.

Lee County has a home football game on Friday. There is no word yet whether the game will be played at another location.