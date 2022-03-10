20-year-old Lee County woman shot in head, fighting for life in hospital

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lee County woman shot in head, fighting for life in hospital

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a woman was shot in the head while sitting in her car on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The shooting happened on the morning of February 27. The victim, Elyria Hackney, 20, is being treated for her injuries in the hospital.

Investigators said she was not alone in her 2016 Kia when the shooting happened. Her 28-year-old sister Cierra Ellerby was also in the car, according to the investigation report.

A GoFundMe established for the victim says Hackney is fighting for her life in the ICU at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. It describes her as someone who has a heart of gold and a smile that lights up any room.

Investigators have not released any further details about the case. They have also not said if anyone has been arrested or identified as a suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lee countyshooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Ukraine president 'thug'
Population growth blamed for school bus route problems
Man o' war jellyfish arrive at NC coast earlier than usual
3 killed in wrong way crash on I-40 in Johnston County
No. 7 Duke surges late to hold off Syracuse 88-79 in ACC
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Peloton testing new rental model
Show More
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, including child: Officials
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Mark Meadows under fire about his voter registration status
Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade happening Saturday
How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
More TOP STORIES News