3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Lenoir County, deputies say

PINK HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a handgun in a residence in the 5500 block of Murphy Road at 9:30 a.m. The child was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston where he was later pronounced dead.

The child's identity has not been released.

"This is obviously a horrible and tragic situation and our heart goes out to the family and Pink Hill community," Sheriff Jackie Rogers said in a release. "Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all involved."

LCSO said criminal charges in the incident are pending an investigation.