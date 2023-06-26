Man wanted in connection with Fayetteville woman's death in custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested in the death a of woman who was killed in Fayetteville back in May.

The deadly shooting happened just before midnight on May 26 on Bragg Road near Cain Road.

Fayetteville Police Department identified the victim as 19-year-old Ayanna Thompson.

Investigators said the person who shot her was 27-year-old Levon Campbell. He faces charges of first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken into custody on June 22 in Riegelwood, North Carolina. He is currently being held at Cumberland County Detention Center.