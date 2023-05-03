Cerritos Library is more than a library, it's an immersive experience with themed reading rooms, art, an escalator and a wall-sized aquarium.

Cerritos Library is one of the most unique and immersive libraries in the world

CERRITOS, Calif. -- The Cerritos Library is not your typical city library. This unique and immersive library is a full experience designed to instilling a love of learning through adventure.

"It feels like a little mini Disneyland library," said Katherine Baker, a library guest. "There's a lot of places and areas that are so immersive and beautiful. It doesn't feel like you're in a library."

Complete with a wall-sized aquarium, a light house, elevator and Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil replica, the library draws families from throughout the Los Angeles area and beyond.

"This is one of the well-known, recognized libraries in the nation," said City of Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo, "For few years, it was actually ranked number one."

"Everything, while is very visually stimulating, it's a very Instagrammable library, it all comes back to education," said Annie Hylton, the Cerritos City Librarian.